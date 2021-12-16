Petal gets its first 3 percent sales tax check for the month of October

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal received their first check from a recently passed 3 percent sales tax increase at area restaurants.

For the month of October, $78,112 was received from the Mississippi Department of Revenue and will go towards Petal’s Parks and Recreation Department.

This in turn will help free up money that could be used for pay raises at the city’s police and fire departments and infrastructure projects.

Mayor Tony Ducker said the amount collected was a bit higher than expected and as the money continues to come in each month, they will look for ways of spending it wisely.

“It’s a very solid number, it shows one thing, that as our retail opportunity and our restaurant opportunity in the City of Petal continues to grow, that people will support the businesses here in Petal,” Ducker stated.

“We’ve got some good announcements coming up, a lot of other businesses that are wanting to come here in town, so it’s a good number for us. People support Petal and shopping Petal first, and it’s more important now than ever,” he added.

The 3 percent restaurant tax increase was approved by a wide margin back in August and is expected to bring around $750,000 in extra revenue annually to the “Friendly City.”

