PCS’s Carter Edwards signs with Colorado

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Presbyterian Christian School’s Carter Edwards signs with the University of Colorado.

The three-star ultimately making the decision to go with the Buffaloes because of their aerospace engineering program.

The offensive tackle stressed how important his education is.

“Academics have just always been very important to me,” Edwards said. “Obviously, that’s why I chose Colorado because of the excellent degree they have. I always try to do my best academically and, on the field, equally. I’ve never prioritized one over the other.”

“I knew he had a chance as a freshman to be a DI guy and have an opportunity,” PCS head coach Derek White said. “Not only is he a great football player but we’re talking about a kid that has way over a 30 on the ACT. He’s an amazing student, wants to be an aerospace engineer. This is the perfect fit for him.”

