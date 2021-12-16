Northeast Perry County Utility issues boil water notice

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 170 customers of Northeast Perry County Utility are under a boil water notice.

The notice affects customers on Mississippi Highway 42 from Camp 8 Road to Richton city limits.

This includes customers on Gavin Mayo Drive, Jess Newell Road, Jim Newell Road, Hardy Malone Road, Cochran Road and all roads connected, East Side Church Road, South End Gains Creek Brewer Road and Ab Joran Drive.

The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

