Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Northeast Perry County Utility issues boil water notice

The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.
The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 170 customers of Northeast Perry County Utility are under a boil water notice.

The notice affects customers on Mississippi Highway 42 from Camp 8 Road to Richton city limits.

This includes customers on Gavin Mayo Drive, Jess Newell Road, Jim Newell Road, Hardy Malone Road, Cochran Road and all roads connected, East Side Church Road, South End Gains Creek Brewer Road and Ab Joran Drive.

The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Early-morning shooting in Hattiesburg leaves 2 dead
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was...
Man arrested for Nov. shoplifting incident in Hub City
L to R: William Sanford Sr. and William Sanford Jr.
FCSO arrests man for sex crimes, son for hindering prosecution
Southern Miss coach Will Hall
Busy morning lands 21 new players in USM 2022 Signing Class

Latest News

Justin Bradshaw
Ex-UMMC police officer convicted of sexual battery against child
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of...
JSU’s Shedeur Sanders signs endorsement deal with Tom Brady
Witnesses told police the victim was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks and did not...
29-year-old man killed in fatal Ocean Springs train crash
LPD conducted two search warrants Wednesday morning.
LPD executes search warrants, arrests 4 suspects