New Forrest Co. deputy graduates from law enforcement academy

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims (left), new Forrest County Sheriff's Deputy Avery Hatten...
Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims (left), new Forrest County Sheriff's Deputy Avery Hatten (center) and his mother (right).(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of a new deputy coming to the department Thursday.

According to FCSO Public Information Officer Michael Pol, Sheriff Charlie Sims and members of the department attended the graduation ceremony of the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute (SRPSI) at Camp Shelby.

FCSO Deputy Avery Hatten completed Basic Law Enforcement Training Class #2021-04.

“It is not an easy task to be a certified law enforcement officer in the State of Mississippi. I am immensely proud of Deputy Hatten and his commitment to the people of Forrest County,” said Sims.

Sheriff Charlie Sims and members of the department attended the graduation ceremony of the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute (SRPSI) at Camp Shelby.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

The SRPSI academy goes on for 11 weeks, with 480 hours of mandatory training. All law enforcement officers are required to complete basic law enforcement standards to be certified by the State of Mississippi. Upon certification, officers may work full-time for any law enforcement agency in the state.

In total, 42 officer trainees started the class, but only 32 graduated.

The guest speaker at the ceremony was Starkville Police Department Chief Mark Ballard.

