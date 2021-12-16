MSDH: 710 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Miss. on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that more than 700 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Thursday.

MSDH said Thursday that 710 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Wednesday.

Four new deaths were also reported with three deaths happening on Dec. 14. One death was also reported on April 1, according to death certificate reports

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 521,544 and 10,351, respectively.

Around 43 new cases and one death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was reported in Marion County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 57,747 COVID-19 cases and 1,051 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,381 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,944 cases, 261 deaths

Jasper: 3,424 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,256 cases, 248 deaths

Lamar: 10,779 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,347 cases, 113 deaths

Perry: 2,163 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,453 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH said 503,692 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,363,859 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,434,175 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

