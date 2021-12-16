Win Stuff
Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand, competes for Miss America Thursday

Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss America 2020 is about to give up her crown.

Camille Schrier has been Miss America for two years due to the pandemic canceling the competition last year.

Thursday, Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand, and 50 other candidates will compete to win the Miss America Crown.

This year’s competition is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The candidate who wins will receive a $100,000 scholarship in honor of the anniversary year.

You can watch the new Miss America get crowned live at 7 p.m. on Peacock.

