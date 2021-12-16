McLaurin brothers head to DI level

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The McLaurin brothers have been playing football together their whole lives.

From wreaking havoc at Collins High School to teaming up in the Jones College defensive backfield, Markel and Hershey finally head their separate ways.

Markel rejoins Southern Miss, where he originally signed out of high school. Hershey is headed up to Morgantown to play for West Virginia.

“It’s power five, it’s every kid’s dream so now I just took advantage and just did what I had to do to get there,” Hershey said.

“We pushed each other a lot,” Markel said. “Our dad pushed us more than anything.”

“I know my papa is looking down proud of us,” Hershey said. “I know they’re smiling down on us right now.”

