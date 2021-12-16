‘Magic of Christmas’ happening Friday in downtown Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for some Christmas cheer, there will be plenty of it in Laurel on Friday.

Laurel Main Street is hosting the “Magic of Christmas” downtown on Dec. 17.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., people can shop and enjoy holiday activities.

One participating business is Be Amazing Paper Company. During the event, folks can drop off Christmas gifts they need to have wrapped at the store and have them wrapped for free if they make a donation to The Remnant and The Dwell. Those are two local organizations working to help victims of domestic violence.

“What we’ve been telling everyone is when you come to downtown, stop in, drop your packages off, we’re also doing a little hot chocolate bar...,” said Be Amazing Paper Company Owner Elizabeth Fanslow. “Grab a hot chocolate and then go out and shop, and when you’re done at the end of the night, come back and pick up your packages and head home. Whatever we collect on Friday night we’re going to match up to $500 from our company to The Remnant.”

Each person can drop off a maximum of two packages to be wrapped.

Be Amazing Paper Company is located at 513 Central Ave in Laurel.

