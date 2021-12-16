Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

‘Magic of Christmas’ happening Friday in downtown Laurel

By Caroline Wood
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for some Christmas cheer, there will be plenty of it in Laurel on Friday.

Laurel Main Street is hosting the “Magic of Christmas” downtown on Dec. 17.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., people can shop and enjoy holiday activities.

One participating business is Be Amazing Paper Company. During the event, folks can drop off Christmas gifts they need to have wrapped at the store and have them wrapped for free if they make a donation to The Remnant and The Dwell. Those are two local organizations working to help victims of domestic violence.

“What we’ve been telling everyone is when you come to downtown, stop in, drop your packages off, we’re also doing a little hot chocolate bar...,” said Be Amazing Paper Company Owner Elizabeth Fanslow. “Grab a hot chocolate and then go out and shop, and when you’re done at the end of the night, come back and pick up your packages and head home. Whatever we collect on Friday night we’re going to match up to $500 from our company to The Remnant.”

Each person can drop off a maximum of two packages to be wrapped.

Be Amazing Paper Company is located at 513 Central Ave in Laurel.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was...
Man arrested for Nov. shoplifting incident in Hub City
Christy Bartholomew, 39, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced on Dec. 8, to 72 months, six years, of...
Hattiesburg woman sentenced to 6 years for wire fraud related to employee theft
Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg (left), Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport (center) and Ashley...
1 man injured, 3 arrested following Hub City shooting
Michael Collins Jr. [left], Michael III (Tripp) [center] and HPD officer Kentrevis Jones [right].
Off-duty HPD officer saves baby boy’s life
L to R: William Sanford Sr. and William Sanford Jr.
FCSO arrests man for sex crimes, son for hindering prosecution

Latest News

Southern Miss coach Will Hall
Busy morning lands 21 new players in USM 2022 Signing Class
Malcolm Hartzog, Jefferson Davis County
From Prentiss to the Midwest - Malcolm Hartzog signs with Nebraska
6pm Headlines 12/15
6pm Headlines 12/15
Malcolm Hartzog, Jefferson Davis County
From Prentiss to the Midwest - Malcolm Hartzog signs with Nebraska
DeCarlos Nicholson
Petal’s DeCarlos Nicholson headed to Mississippi State