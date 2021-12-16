Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JSU’s Shedeur Sanders signs endorsement deal with Tom Brady

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of...
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida A&M as running back Santee Marshall (38) looks on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders is among the first group of college athletes to partner with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for an endorsement deal.

Sanders is one of 10 athletes signed on to represent BRADY Brand, a new apparel brand launching in January.

You know his last name, now get to know his game. Jackson State Freshman Starting Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is...

Posted by Brady Brand on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Details on the deal are still unknown, but Sanders will be at the front of the brand’s launch on January 12.

Sanders had a historic freshman season for JSU, earning the Jerry Rice Award, which is given out to the top freshman in all of Division I FCS.

The tigers went 11-1 en route to a bid in the Celebration Bowl and a SWAC Championship with Sanders under center.

He threw for over 3,000 yards with 29 touchdowns and another 3 rushing touchdowns on the season.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Early-morning shooting in Hattiesburg leaves 2 dead
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was...
Man arrested for Nov. shoplifting incident in Hub City
L to R: William Sanford Sr. and William Sanford Jr.
FCSO arrests man for sex crimes, son for hindering prosecution
Southern Miss coach Will Hall
Busy morning lands 21 new players in USM 2022 Signing Class

Latest News

Southern Miss coach Will Hall
Busy morning lands 21 new players in USM 2022 Signing Class
Carter Edwards signs with Colorado
PCS’s Carter Edwards signs with Colorado
Malcolm Hartzog, Jefferson Davis County
From Prentiss to the Midwest - Malcolm Hartzog signs with Nebraska
Malcolm Hartzog, Jefferson Davis County
From Prentiss to the Midwest - Malcolm Hartzog signs with Nebraska