HPD holds Christmas party for kids who are victims of crimes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Turning sadness into smiles, joy was in the air in Hattiesburg Wednesday night as several organizations teamed up to ensure some children have a Merry Christmas.

Smiles and laughs filled the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center Wednesday evening as the Hattiesburg Police Department held its annual Christmas party to benefit kids that are victims of violence.

“Today we’re doing a Christmas party for the children that have experienced violence this year,” said HPD Victim Advocate Mary Alice Wilson. “Sometime within the last 12 months all of the children here have either lost a parent to homicide or they themselves have been a victim of some sort of felony abuse.”

Businesses like Walt Massey, Dollar General and Family Dollar held toy drives this year and donated the toys to HPD for the kids.

There were toys set out for 20 kids. Each one received multiple gifts and a bicycle.

“It was actually very humbling to have the community come out and support us whether it was donations monetarily or gifts or anything that, you know, we’ve had food and drinks donated,” Wilson said. “So, we’ve had a lot donated and it really means a lot to these kids.”

Southeast Mississippi FCA also took part as some Southern Miss football coaches recruited their own kids to help.

“They actually took their kids to the store and let them pick those presents out for those children,” said Southeast MS FCA Multi-Area Director Mitchell Williams. “And as part of their Christmas, that’s what they got to do. And I had a coach today tell me about their experience and it was pretty heartwarming.”

This event made for a perfect way to head into this season of giving.

“It’s a great, great mechanism for our football players and our athletes to come and see this... how to give back that during Christmas time even especially so when they can remember the Son of the Lord being born on Christmas and the greatest gift in the world,” Williams said. “We’re part of a community, FCA is, and we love working with all different organizations and police departments, those who protect and serve. It’s a big, big deal to us.”

