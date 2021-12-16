Win Stuff
First subacromial balloon procedure performed in Hattiesburg

The procedure uses new technology that was just approved by the FDA for rotator cuff injuries.
Subacromial balloon technology from Stryker InSpace.
Subacromial balloon technology from Stryker InSpace.
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Hunter Berry recently performed his first subacromial balloon procedure at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.

The procedure uses new technology that was just approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and it was the first of these surgeries to be done in Hattiesburg. He is one of a few doctors at Southern Bone & Joint Clinic who is offering the surgery.

The 20-minute, minimally invasive procedure offers an alternative to rotator cuff surgery. Rotator cuff surgeries traditionally have very long recovery processes and a replacement is not always recommended for patients under a certain age.

“This surgery is indicated for tears that really can’t be fixed. And so these are patients that have had an injury, have had it for a while and then they’ve come in dealing with pain for six months to a year, and then by that time, a lot of times the rotator cuff really can’t be fixed or repaired directly,” explains Berry.

“There are certain situations and in an age range, say under 65, where they may be too young to have a replacement, but old enough to where they need to have this fixed, especially if they’re working and they need to use their arm for overhead use for work or just everyday life activities.”

Stryker InSpace is the company that created the balloon insert technology. Berry says if you have shoulder pain from a rotator cuff injury you may qualify for this type of surgery.

“When the rotator cuff tears the ball actually separates from the socket and that creates an inability for them to use the shoulder. And what the spacer does is provide essentially an object that keeps the ball down to the socket here, and it involves a small incision around the shoulder,” says Berry. “It functions as a balloon that creates a space for the rotator cuff to help function, or whatever if there is any rotator cuff that’s left, and then ones that have no rotator cuff left. It gives them the ability to basically use your arm when they couldn’t before.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

