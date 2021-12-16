Win Stuff
Ex-UMMC police officer convicted of sexual battery against child

Justin Bradshaw
Justin Bradshaw(Madison County SO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A jury convicted a former University of Mississippi Medical Center police officer for sexual battery against a child.

A trial was held in Madison County for Justin Bradshaw.

The victim says Bradshaw, a relative, began abusing her when she was 7 or 8 years old during a family beach trip.

She kept the abuse a secret until she was 11 years old.

The victim testified that there were many instances of sexual abuse happening after school while her mother was at work.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department began investigating after the girl’s mother went to police.

Bradshaw, during trial, claimed the victim was lying and “she must have wanted him out of her life.”

Bradshaw will be sentenced on February 14, 2022. He faces a minimum of 14 to 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.

He must also register as a sex offender.

