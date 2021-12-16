Early-morning shooting in Hattiesburg leaves 2 dead

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man and woman were found dead in a roadway following a shooting Thursday morning in Hattiesburg.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 5 a.m. near 6th Street and Rawls Avenue.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the two victims were found in the roadway and were already dead by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Moore said further details about the investigation will not be released at this time.

The names of the victims are not being released pending notification of next of kin. Moore said both bodies are being sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsy.

