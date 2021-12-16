Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Early-morning shooting in Hattiesburg leaves 2 dead

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.(Source: WDAM)
By Chris Thies
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man and woman were found dead in a roadway following a shooting Thursday morning in Hattiesburg.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 5 a.m. near 6th Street and Rawls Avenue.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the two victims were found in the roadway and were already dead by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Moore said further details about the investigation will not be released at this time.

The names of the victims are not being released pending notification of next of kin. Moore said both bodies are being sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was...
Man arrested for Nov. shoplifting incident in Hub City
L to R: William Sanford Sr. and William Sanford Jr.
FCSO arrests man for sex crimes, son for hindering prosecution
Southern Miss coach Will Hall
Busy morning lands 21 new players in USM 2022 Signing Class
Ivan Thomas is the sixth person charged with burglaries and three vehicle thefts at...
Stolen Professional Automotive vehicle recovered, suspect arrested
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire

Latest News

Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Miss Mississippi, Holly Brand, competes for Miss America Thursday
Mississippi Blood Services inventory is ‘lower than it’s been in years’
Southern Miss coach Will Hall
Busy morning lands 21 new players in USM 2022 Signing Class
Malcolm Hartzog, Jefferson Davis County
From Prentiss to the Midwest - Malcolm Hartzog signs with Nebraska