Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

December 2021 becomes deadliest month in Jackson history after only 15 days

December 2021 becomes deadliest month in Jackson history after pregnant woman, baby killed
December 2021 becomes deadliest month in Jackson history after pregnant woman, baby killed(WLBT)
By Josh Carter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City reached another grim milestone after a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed on Beasley Road Wednesday night.

With 19 homicides so far this month, December of 2021 has now become the deadliest month in Jackson history, breaking June’s record of 17 homicides.

Six homicides occurred in the city last weekend alone.

The year 2021 in also the deadliest year in the city’s history. As of this article, 148 people have been killed in Jackson so far this year.

This shatters 2020′s record of 128, which, at the time, was also the deadliest year in Jackson’s history.

Before 2020, the year 1995 had the most homicides in Jackson with 92 followed by 1994 with 91.

On Thursday, Jackson police said they arrested five individuals in a recent homicide case, including a teenager who’s believed to be connected to at least seven killings in Jackson over the last four months.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting reported in Hattiesburg on Thursday morning.
Father, daughter identified as victims in fatal Hattiesburg shooting
LPD conducted two search warrants Wednesday morning.
LPD executes search warrants, arrests 4 suspects
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was...
Man arrested for Nov. shoplifting incident in Hub City
L to R: William Sanford Sr. and William Sanford Jr.
FCSO arrests man for sex crimes, son for hindering prosecution

Latest News

State funding helps new teachers pay off college loan debt
State funding helps new teachers pay off college loan debt
Nursing graduates prepare to enter the work force.
Pine Belt nursing students prepare to enter the workforce
State funding helps new teachers pay off college loan debt
State funding helps new teachers pay off college loan debt
Five Pearl River Community College football players received scholarships to four-year...
PRCC football sends half dozen on to 4-year colleges
If you can’t make it to the Turtle Creek Mall Tuesday, you can schedule a donation or find a...
Vitalant to host blood drive amid Mississippi blood shortage