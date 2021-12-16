Covington Sheriff’s Dept. using $99K grant to beef up holiday patrols

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A new grant is putting more Covington County Sheriff’s Department deputies on the roadways for two weeks, beginning this Friday.

It’s all part of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

A $99,000 grant administered by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety is paying overtime for several deputies.

The sheriff’s department will be conducting additional patrols and safety checkpoints from Dec. 17 - Jan. 1. They’ll be looking for impaired drivers and checking for seat belt use.

“We usually have anywhere from four to six officers a night who like to work it, so for the next two weeks, hopefully, we’ll use some of that grant money and protect the people in Covington County and the State of Mississippi who travel through,” said Darrell Perkins, sheriff of Covington County.

Last year, Covington County used a grant of $44,000 to participate in the program.

