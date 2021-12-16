Covington Hospital ordering hundreds of new doses of pediatric vaccine

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Covington County children have received COVID-19 vaccinations, administered by Covington County Hospital.

About 300 doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine have been given since early November.

The hospital has ordered more of that vaccine. It expects to get about 300 additional doses.

Children can get their shots at multiple locations in and around Collins.

“We have those at our drive-thru (clinic) on South Fir Avenue, where we’re giving vaccines and doing antibody testing,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital. “We also have them at our outlying clinics in Simpson County, Smith County and Lamar County, so that those people have them in their communities as well.”

Covington County Hospital has administered more than 20,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the last year.

