Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Covington Hospital ordering hundreds of new doses of pediatric vaccine

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Covington County children have received COVID-19 vaccinations, administered by Covington County Hospital.

About 300 doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine have been given since early November.

The hospital has ordered more of that vaccine. It expects to get about 300 additional doses.

Children can get their shots at multiple locations in and around Collins.

“We have those at our drive-thru (clinic) on South Fir Avenue, where we’re giving vaccines and doing antibody testing,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital. “We also have them at our outlying clinics in Simpson County, Smith County and Lamar County, so that those people have them in their communities as well.”

Covington County Hospital has administered more than 20,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the last year.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was...
Man arrested for Nov. shoplifting incident in Hub City
Christy Bartholomew, 39, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced on Dec. 8, to 72 months, six years, of...
Hattiesburg woman sentenced to 6 years for wire fraud related to employee theft
Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg (left), Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport (center) and Ashley...
1 man injured, 3 arrested following Hub City shooting
Michael Collins Jr. [left], Michael III (Tripp) [center] and HPD officer Kentrevis Jones [right].
Off-duty HPD officer saves baby boy’s life
L to R: William Sanford Sr. and William Sanford Jr.
FCSO arrests man for sex crimes, son for hindering prosecution

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Police Department gave out gifts to children who are victims of violence.
HPD holds Christmas party for kids who are victims of crimes
The Covington County Sheriff's Department is using a new $99,000 grant to boost holiday patrols.
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. using $99K grant to beef up holiday patrols
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the fire...
Several Jones Co. fire departments respond to brick house fire
Joint legislative committee adopts Congressional redistricting plan
Joint legislative committee adopts Congressional redistricting plan