Columbia’s Jaheim Oatis signs with Alabama

By Kendall Duncan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -Columbia defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis signs with the University of Alabama.

The four-star recruit had his pick of the litter but ultimately went with the Tide.

The 4A Mississippi Mr. Football recipient will join Nick Saban and the Tide in the coming weeks as he plans to early enroll at Alabama.

“I feel good today man. The family came out, you know. A big thing happened to me, best thing of my life. I’m just happy for myself,” Oatis said. “I just feel at home at Alabama. I feel comfortable with the coaching staff, with the players. I feel like family and I know every last one of them, so I’m ready to join.”

“It’s been four years of something that he’s really wanted and I think it’s going to be great for him,” Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback said. “He’s going to be surrounded with people that are pushing him to be the very best every single day. He’ll be in a room with guys that are on that same mission of trying to win a National Championship and compete in the NFL. So, I think it’s important for Jaheim to have surrounded himself with people that are on that same kind of mission and purpose of what they’re trying to achieve.”

