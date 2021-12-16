Biloxi man pleads guilty to 3 counts of murder during 2016 robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – A Biloxi man pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm during the commission of a robbery that killed three people, federal authorities said Thursday

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Joshua Michael Garcia, 42, and co-defendant Jamison Layne Townsend went to Bill’s Coin & Jewelry in Hinds County on Dec. 17, 2016, to rob the business using a firearm.

During the robbery, Garcia shot and killed three employees of the business.

Garcia pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm that resulted in the murder of three persons during the commission of a robbery.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on March 22, 2022, in Jackson. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department with assistance from Geary County (Kan.) Sheriff’s Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Mississippi State Crime Laboratory, the United States Marshal’s Service, the Gulfport Police Department and the Biloxi Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erin Chalk.

