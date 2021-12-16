Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

5 children die when bouncy castle blown away in Australia

The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.
The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.(Source: Nine News/CNN)
By Nine News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVONPORT, Australia (Nine News/CNN) - Five children are dead and four are critically injured after they fell from a bouncy castle in Australia.

Tasmanian police said wind had lifted it 32 feet in the air.

Two girls and two boys are among the dead. The gender of the fifth child is not known.

Given their grade levels, they’re probably between ages 10 and 12.

The school said the bouncy castle was supposed to be part of a celebration for the end of the school year.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the deaths at Hillcrest Primary School “just shattering. They are just unthinkably heartbreaking. And young children on a fun day out with their families, and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart.”

Copyright 2021 Nine News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was...
Man arrested for Nov. shoplifting incident in Hub City
L to R: William Sanford Sr. and William Sanford Jr.
FCSO arrests man for sex crimes, son for hindering prosecution
Southern Miss coach Will Hall
Busy morning lands 21 new players in USM 2022 Signing Class
Ivan Thomas is the sixth person charged with burglaries and three vehicle thefts at...
Stolen Professional Automotive vehicle recovered, suspect arrested
Signing Day got underway Wednesday morning at the University of Southern Mississippi.
First 12 USM football signees

Latest News

The interior is seen of the execution chamber in the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind,...
House panel demands information on federal execution drug
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed a tragedy in Australia caused by a bouncy...
'Unthinkably heartbreaking': Australian PM discusses bouncy castle deaths
A stranger offered to build a ramp for a teen in a wheelchair.
Good Samaritan builds wheelchair ramp for teen
A stranger offered to build a ramp for a teen in a wheelchair.
Good Samaritans build teen a wheelchair ramp