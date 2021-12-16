12/16 Ryan’s “Unseasonably Warm” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning all you Pine Belt early birds!

Considering there was frost on the ground at the start of this week, it feels a bit strange to still be in the mid 60s this early in the morning. In fact, we’re about two hours from sunrise as I’m writing this and areas like Poplarville and Tylertown are still at 67 degrees. We will cool a few more before it’s all said and done, but this unseasonably warm weather isn’t going to change immediately. It’ll take a few more days to begin cooling at all, and until next week before the high or low will fall below average. Even then it’ll just be a few days before we begin warming again as we head towards Christmas.

Expect misty, cloudy, and warm start to the day with areas of patchy fog and a low near 60 degrees, but the sun will peak out for the afternoon. This’ll help us warm to our afternoon high of 76 with continued warming into Friday. Expect more clouds though as we head into the weekend.

