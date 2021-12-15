Work underway to relocate exit on U.S. 84 East in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Work is currently underway in Waynesboro to relocate the exit on U.S. Highway 84 East and Azalea Drive.

The exit has been the site of multiple accidents and deaths over the years and will be closed once the project is complete.

According to Yancy Lott, area engineer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation in Waynesboro, the project will cost nearly $6 million and is designed to help keep the public safe.

Traffic will be diverted from Azalea Road to the Reservoir Road exit onU.S. 84 and remain open while the work is being done.

Plans are to also install a new traffic light at the Reservoir Road and the highway.

The project is expected to be completed by the middle of 2022.

