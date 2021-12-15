USM football signings underway this morning

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Five of the newest Golden Eagles are in-house as the early-signing period got underway Wednesday morning.

Michael Caraway Jr., a defensive back from Class 3A champion Jefferson Davis High School was the first signee released by USM shortly after 7 a.m.

Caraway was followed in intervals by four more signees, including:

Jalil Clemons, a sophomore safety transfer from the University of Memphis out of Starkville

Daylen Gill, an Ole Miss linebacker transfer who first played at Jones College after leaving Louisville High School

Mario Wilbourn, All-State linebacker out of Lafayette High School in Oxford

Demeco Roland, a 340-pound defensive lineman out of Broken Arrow, Okla., via Jones College

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.