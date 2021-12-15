United Way of the Pine Belt ‘Prancer Path’ Christmas tree winners announced

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The United Way of the Pine Belt presented its “Prancer Path” event last week at the bricked area behind Office Products next to Carrol Gartin Boulevard.

It features 65 Christmas trees which were purchased by area businesses and organizations for $250 apiece, and then the competition began to see which sponsors could decorate the best tree.

The event raised over $20,000 for The United Way of the Pine Belt their partner agencies.

Kat Thornton is a member of First Baptist Church, and she said that while it was fun to be a participant, it was all for a good cause and an opportunity to celebrate the birth of Christ.

“This is our First Baptist Church tree, we got all different kinds of decorations on here, we got an angel picture. I like Christmas because it’s when Jesus was born. It doesn’t have to be about presents, it doesn’t necessarily have to be about family, it’s just because Jesus was born,” Thornton said.

The competition was divided into several categories and the winners were given trophies, ribbons, and bragging rights:

Overall winner – Sanderson Farms

Santa’s Favorite

1st place winner – Office Product’s Center

2nd place winner – The Loft

3rd place winner – Laurel Housing Authority

Honorable mention – Laurel Eye Clinic

Prancer’s Pick

1st place winner – Dixie Electric

2nd place winner – Hunt Southland Refining

3rd place winner – The Knight Butcher

Honorable Mention – Pearl’s Diner

Elf’s Choice

1st place winner – Harris Dental Clinic

2nd place winner – Shug’s Cookie Dough

3rd place winner – Magnolia State Bank

Honorable Mention – Bancorpsouth

Judge’s Mention

Trustmark Bank

Pediatric Dental

Mi Casita’s

Fan Favorite: Epic Styles

The Prancer Path Christmas trees, which are lit at night, will be on display through Jan. 9, 2022, and is open free to the public.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.