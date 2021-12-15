Win Stuff
United Way of the Pine Belt ‘Prancer Path’ Christmas tree winners announced

The event raised over $20,000 for The United Way of the Pine Belt their partner agencies.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The United Way of the Pine Belt presented its “Prancer Path” event last week at the bricked area behind Office Products next to Carrol Gartin Boulevard.

It features 65 Christmas trees which were purchased by area businesses and organizations for $250 apiece, and then the competition began to see which sponsors could decorate the best tree.

Kat Thornton is a member of First Baptist Church, and she said that while it was fun to be a participant, it was all for a good cause and an opportunity to celebrate the birth of Christ.

“This is our First Baptist Church tree, we got all different kinds of decorations on here, we got an angel picture. I like Christmas because it’s when Jesus was born. It doesn’t have to be about presents, it doesn’t necessarily have to be about family, it’s just because Jesus was born,” Thornton said.

The competition was divided into several categories and the winners were given trophies, ribbons, and bragging rights:

Overall winner – Sanderson Farms

Santa’s Favorite

  • 1st place winner – Office Product’s Center
  • 2nd place winner – The Loft
  • 3rd place winner – Laurel Housing Authority
  • Honorable mention – Laurel Eye Clinic

Prancer’s Pick

  • 1st place winner – Dixie Electric
  • 2nd place winner – Hunt Southland Refining
  • 3rd place winner – The Knight Butcher
  • Honorable Mention – Pearl’s Diner

Elf’s Choice

  • 1st place winner – Harris Dental Clinic
  • 2nd place winner – Shug’s Cookie Dough
  • 3rd place winner – Magnolia State Bank
  • Honorable Mention – Bancorpsouth

Judge’s Mention

  • Trustmark Bank
  • Pediatric Dental
  • Mi Casita’s

Fan Favorite: Epic Styles

The Prancer Path Christmas trees, which are lit at night, will be on display through Jan. 9, 2022, and is open free to the public.

