Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

United Way holds Community Literacy Day for local children

Community Literacy Day comes to Hattiesburg Library.
Community Literacy Day comes to Hattiesburg Library.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - United Way hosted their yearly Literacy Day, where many local figures come out and teach kids the importance of reading and learning.

This year’s focus was on social and emotional health in children. This can be seen with the book of choice for the day, “The Day You Begin,” by Jacquelin Woodson.

“Not only do we see the success that schools are having, but we wanted it to be a whole community effort,” said United Way Director of Community Impact, Kari Lynn Somers. “We’re just coming together and making it a community effort to make reading fun, important and also having an afternoon to get together as a community.”

Many local figures, such as first responders and WDAM’s own Karrie Leggett-Brown, came out to read to the children of the community.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collins Fire Department units were dispatched to a report of an explosion and working...
Boiler explodes at Sanderson Farms Collins Feed Mill, one person reported injured
Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg (left), Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport (center) and Ashley...
1 man injured, 3 arrested following Hub City shooting
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A motorcycle accident Sunday night in the Boggy community in Jones County sent the vehicle...
Motorcycle accident sends 1 to hospital
One of Mississippi's first African American highway patrolman will be buried this weekend.
Crosby funeral service set for 11 a.m. Saturday

Latest News

Several students were awarded bicycles for having perfect attendance during October and November.
40 students awarded bicycles for perfect attendance
The second annual "Holly Jolly Christmas in Mount Olive" will take place Dec. 17, from 5-8 p.m.
Mount Olive businesses to open late for Friday’s annual ‘Holly Jolly’ shopping
Increased security at PCHS after shooting threat
Increased security at PCHS after shooting threat
PCHS will have extra law enforcement on campus this upcoming week.
Perry Central High School to have extra security this week because of shooting threat