United Way holds Community Literacy Day for local children

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - United Way hosted their yearly Literacy Day, where many local figures come out and teach kids the importance of reading and learning.

This year’s focus was on social and emotional health in children. This can be seen with the book of choice for the day, “The Day You Begin,” by Jacquelin Woodson.

“Not only do we see the success that schools are having, but we wanted it to be a whole community effort,” said United Way Director of Community Impact, Kari Lynn Somers. “We’re just coming together and making it a community effort to make reading fun, important and also having an afternoon to get together as a community.”

Many local figures, such as first responders and WDAM’s own Karrie Leggett-Brown, came out to read to the children of the community.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.