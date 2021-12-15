The success of JSU’s football team leading to big revenue boost for local businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Jackson State University football team is having one of its best seasons ever this year.

The Tigers continue to bring a boost in energy and revenue to local businesses and the city.

In fact, this season alone, Visit Jackson is reporting that JSU state has brought more than $30 million to the Capital City this season.

That’s a 16 million dollar increase from 2019.

Many businesses are seeing a big economic boost due to the football team’s success, including Mariel’s Greek Shoppe.

“Man, they want some of everything, they don’t care what it is, socks, hats, shoes, belts, snow boots, whatever it is, they want it,” said Todd Jenkins, who works at the store.

Jenkins said there’ one piece of merchandise is becoming a fan favorite.

“The ‘IBelieve’ has become really popular,” said Jenkins. “I didn’t know what it was until Coach (Deion) Sanders brought it to the area, and what really helps the business itself is him wearing the apparel.”

Jenkins said the shop has seen tens of thousands of dollars in revenue this year due to people buying JSU gear to support the football team.

“Home games, when I tell you they don’t even form a line anymore,” Jenkins described. “They just come here, here, then they go that way; it’s crazy man. You just have to be here to experience it.”

Like the football team, the store tries to build on its success each week, which is why workers are always creating new designs for customers to wear to the games.

“The process, it takes a little long because we want try to get the color just right and want to make sure everything is sitting on the shirt really good,” Jenkins explained. “We want to kind of keep up with the trend with the young folks and the older generation.”

Jenkins graduated from JSU, so for him, seeing the family business and his alma mater having major success is the highlight to this winning season.

“I haven’t seen Jackson State do this well in so long,” the JSU grad expressed. “My dad always says, Jackson State used to this, Jackson State used to that, but I’ve never seen it, and to see it now, it’s just like, I’m still speechless, I’m still speechless.”

JSU will play South Carolina State University in the Celebration Bowl this Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jenkins said he’s feeling good about the Tigers’ chances to win.

In fact, he said the store is already planning designs for customers when the team gets back from Atlanta.

