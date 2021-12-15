Win Stuff
Study: Mississippians drink enough beer to fill 95 Olympic-sized swimming pools over the festive season

(Shutterstock)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A study shows people in the Magnolia State drink enough beer during the holidays to fill 95 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The poll by PR Pioneer looked at how many gallons of beer are consumed year-round in each state.

They then ran a survey of 5,436 people to establish what proportion of their yearly beer consumption happens over the festive period (from Thanksgiving through to New Year’s Eve). They also weighed the figures by state population to establish a ranking of beer drinkers.

The resulting figure was used to divide into the number of gallons in an Olympic-sized swimming pool (660,000).

California (with the largest population) came top in gallons of beer consumed – over 936 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth!

Mississippi places 5th overall.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

