Stolen Professional Automotive vehicle recovered, suspect arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a Chrysler 300 sedan stolen from Professional Automotive was recovered in Moss Point, MS, and a man has been arrested.

The JCSD said 29-year-old Ivan Thomas was arrested in Moss Point on Tuesday and charged with possession of stolen property. He was transferred to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Thomas is the sixth person charged with burglaries and three vehicle thefts at Professional Automotive.

The JCSD said all three stolen vehicles and some of the stolen equipment have been recovered.

“The investigation into the burglaries and vehicle thefts at Profession Automotive continues,” said JCSD Investigator Reuben Bishop.

“It has been a total team effort that involved Patrol, Investigations, Corrections and the Administrative Divisions. Sheriff Joe Berlin and Patrol Division Captain Scott Sims were out there searching for suspects, stolen equipment and stolen vehicles along with deputies and investigators. Everyone at JCSD has done a great job as the investigation has spiderwebbed in different directions,” Bishop added.

