State program helping to keep low-income families warm with utility assistance

Thousands of Mississippians won’t have to worry about staying warm, thanks to a program offered...
Thousands of Mississippians won’t have to worry about staying warm, thanks to a program offered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of Mississippians won’t have to worry about staying warm, thanks to a program offered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps keep families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist families with energy costs. This important resource provides financial assistance to eligible households in managing costs associated with:

  • Home Energy bills
  • Energy Crisis
  • Weatherization
  • Repair or replacement of heaters or furnaces

Households may qualify for LIHEAP assistance for natural gas, wood, electricity, liquid propane/butane gas, and other energy-related services.

Multiple Mississippi utilities and the Mississippi Department of Human Services work together to serve aging and low-income populations with their energy assistance throughout the year through local Community Action Agencies. To find the agency nearest you, please visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/community-services/.

“Many of our vulnerable Mississippians, especially the elderly, disabled, and families with small children, have difficulty paying their energy bills and repairing their heating units,” MDHS Director of Community Services Tina Ruffin said. “Our goal is to help as many eligible families as possible not have to worry about how they will survive the cold winter months.

Individuals who have never received services may submit a Pre Application through the Common Web Portal. This site is available nationwide, but services and funds are for residents of Mississippi only.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age or an emancipated minor. Individuals without access to a computer may call the Community Action Agency (CAA) or Human Resource Agency (HRA) in their area. Refer to the agency directory for agency contact information and services location.

As temperatures continue to fall into the winter months, the Mississippi Department of Human Services staff asks Mississippians to check on our most vulnerable populations like their elderly neighbors, family members, and friends to make sure they have sufficient heat.

The dedicated staff of the Mississippi Department of Human Services is here to refer families for this assistance.

For more information and to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/community-services/.

