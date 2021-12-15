SBA loans available in Mississippi following Ida

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDAM) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations impacted by f strong winds, heavy rain and Hurrican/Tropical Storm Ida.

The declaration covers the following primary Mississippi counties:

Franklin

George

Hancock

Jackson

Kemper

Lincoln

Marion

Pike

Walthall.

The contiguous Mississippi counties include:

Adams,

Amite

Copiah

Greene

Harrison

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Lamar

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Neshoba

Newton

Noxubee

Pearl River

Perry

Stone

Wilkinson

Winston

In addition, the contiguous Alabama counties of Mobile and Sumter; and the contiguous Louisiana parishes of Orleans, Saint Bernard, Saint Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington.

“When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster.

Apart from aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.855 percent for small businesses and 2 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.

These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.

The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17282, not for the COVID-19 incident.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster.

Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Submit completed loan applications to SBA no later than Aug. 8, 2022.

