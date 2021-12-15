Win Stuff
Police investigating pedestrian killed by train in Ocean Springs

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a person hit by a train in Ocean Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the railroad tracks near Cherokee Glenn and found a deceased victim.

His identity is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.

Witnesses told police the victim was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks and did not respond to the westbound train’s warning of approach. Police said the train went into emergency mode and came to a stop after hitting the victim.

The Ocean Springs Police Department and CSX are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with any information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.

