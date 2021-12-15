Petal students spreading kindness one note at a time

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Petal Upper Elementary are making a difference in their school one note at a time.

Petal sixth-graders Jessica Trujillo, Erin Young and Aubrey Woods are the founding members of the Kindness Club. They meet every Monday during recess to make positive and encouraging notes for classmates.

The girls say they were inspired because they want everyone who is feeling down to have encouragement and hope. The girls even presented their club proposal and example notes to the Petal School Board at Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

“We’ve all experienced bullying like we said last night, and so it’s just like kind to spread joy to other people,” says Young.

The girls say it was mostly Woods’ idea. Petal school teachers and students all read the book “The Coffee Bean” this year to promote unity and a message of putting your best foot forward.

“We were reading ‘The Coffee Bean’ book, and that kind of got me in a certain mindset thinking I need to do something with kindness because that’s what this year is about,” says Woods.

Kaylee Wade, Petal Upper Elementary’s guidance counselor, says the girls are already making a difference.

“They are inspiring and that’s probably the word I would use to describe how I felt when I talked to them. They inspire me to find tangible ways to be kind every day,” says Wade.

The notes go in a kindness box where anyone who needs a note can come get one. Some are displayed on a message board in the hallway as well.

The notes include encouragements like, “Smile, you got this,” ‘Keep ongoing” and “Reach for the stars.”

The girls say they hope more students will add their own notes. They even have a plan to start delivering positivity to classrooms.

“They bring ideas every week about how they can be kind on campus, they’re innovative and they really want to create positivity in a place that sometimes is long and hard. This has come from their hearts and their minds because it matters to them and when we do things that matter to us, then they flourish,” says Wade.

The girls say they hope the Kindness Club’s efforts remind classmates that everyone is loved and valued at Petal Upper Elementary.

