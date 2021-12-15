Off-duty HPD officer saves baby boy’s life

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This past Friday, an off-duty Hattiesburg Police Department officer saved the life of a 16-month-old baby boy.

Some might call it a blessing, others might say it was the right place at the right time. Regardless of how you describe it, the Collins family says they struggle to find the words.

They have a deep appreciation for what off-duty Hattiesburg Police officer, Kentravis Jones, did for their 16-month-old son.

Michael Collins Jr. and his wife, Christin, says on Friday, Dec. 10, Jones saved their son Michael Collins III, a.k.a. Tripp’s, life.

“How am I supposed to put into words what you did for me and my family? You didn’t have to be there, you didn’t have to stop. If he didn’t, I don’t know if my son would even be alive right now,” says Christin.

Christin says last Friday, Tripp was in the car with his grandmother, Mary Morgan. They were driving down U.S. Highway 49 when his body started seizing because of a sudden temperature spike.

“But during the seizure, he went into cardiac arrest, I guess you can say. Luckily my mother-in-law, the one you just saw in the video… she saw him in distress and pulled over,” says Michael.

Morgan began screaming on the side of the highway, begging for help. Jones was driving by and pulled over.

“Before he showed up, I felt so alone. You could see all of the cars passing at 70 mph and nobody was stopping,” says Morgan.

Jones was able to do chest compressions and get Tripp’s heartbeat back.

“It is slowly, slowly coming up on me, creeping up on me, given my realization of how important it was, and you know, being in the right place at the right time. You know that’s crazy,” says Jones.

Although Tripp’s parents weren’t there, they insisted on meeting him the next day.

“That’s where we were able to shake hands and hug him and thank him. Because without him, it’s a different type of week for us. Instead of just that one day and the couple days after. We’d be having a lot of different emotions if Officer Ken doesn’t drive by,” says Michael.

The Collins says their son is doing well. It took a few days, but their baby is back to his normal self.

