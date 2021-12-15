North Forrest High School teacher wins Golden Apple Award

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt, our last WDAM and TEC Golden Apple Award winner of 2021 is North Forrest 7th grade teacher Zaquoria Jefferson. Jefferson received a record of 10 different nominations!

North Forrest High School Principal Jennifer Riels said she isn’t surprised that Jefferson was picked as the Golden Apple Award winner.

“Ms. Jefferson makes sure that no child is made to feel different. Or, no child goes without something. If something is going on she is going to be the first one to step in and make sure that that child is taken care of,” Riels said.

Riels kept the surprise a secret, only telling the entire school to prepare for special guests to pop in. When the principal, teachers and the WDAM crew walked into Jefferson’s classroom, yelling “Surprise,” she was brought to tears.

The nominators said Jefferson was the kind of teacher that put her students first and wanted to know how they were feeling inside the classroom and outside.

Jefferson said she just wanted to be what she didn’t have when she was younger.

“Well, I know as a child, I wanted that from somebody as well. I wanted to be what I didn’t have for other kids,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson wanted to share some words of wisdom with other teachers.

“Put your feelings to the side and focus on the kids. That’s what I would say, put your all into the kids, and your personal feelings to the side,” Jefferson said.

The surprises kept coming for Jefferson. The junior high students filled the hall to show their teacher some love with high-fives and cheers.

