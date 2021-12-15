Win Stuff
MSDH: State adds another 575 COVID-19 cases

More than 503,000 Mississippians are believed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that 575 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

MSDH said Wednesday that seven new, COVID-19-related deaths were recorded between Dec. 9 and Dec. 14.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 520,834 and 10,347, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 57,704 COVID-19 cases and 1,050 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,378 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,938 cases, 261 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,422 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 14,250 cases, 248 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,765 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,343 cases, 112 deaths
  • Perry: 2,158 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,450 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 503,692 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,356,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,433,230 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 4,378,712 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

