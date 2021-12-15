Win Stuff
Mount Olive businesses to open late for Friday’s annual ‘Holly Jolly’ shopping

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Business owners in Mount Olive are hoping you’ll do some of your last-minute Christmas shopping in their town this Friday night.

It’s all part of the second annual “Holly Jolly Christmas in Mount Olive.”

“This is our last weekend before Christmas, so come by and shop the sales and pick up some great gifts or something for yourself,” said Terresa Stewart, owner of The Corner Station, one of the half-dozen downtown businesses that will be participating in the event.

“We’re going to be open from 5-8. There are about six businesses I know for sure that are participating. We always have some special events, some giveaways, some food, that kind of stuff and people enjoy it,” Stewart added.

Another participating business is Rosetta Ann’s Boutique. It’s owned by sisters Ashley Landrum and Brittney Guidroz and was opened three months ago.

“We’ve had a busy couple of weeks, and Mount Olive has just showed up and shown out for us, and we’re just ready for out last little hurrah for Christmas,” said Landrum. “We’re going to have a spin-the-wheel deal, popcorn, Santa’s going to be in town.”

Mount Olive hosted another holiday event with extended business hours on Dec. 3. It was call the “Christmas Mingle and Jingle, Shop and Stroll.”

