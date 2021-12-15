Man arrested for Nov. shoplifting incident in Hub City

Win Stuff
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Tuesday in the 100 block of Ellis Drive.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested after being wanted following a shoplifting incident that took place towards the end of last month.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Tuesday in the 100 block of Ellis Drive.

Lampley was wanted for felony shoplifting of about $3,400 from an incident that happened on Nov. 29, at a business in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 49.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department assisted HPD in the arrest.

Lampley has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

