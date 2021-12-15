Win Stuff
LFD celebrates 2nd female Fire Academy graduate

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department is celebrating its second State Fire Academy female graduate in the department’s 100-year history.

With her new certification, Anna Ard started her first week on the job, and she said that above all else, it’s about being a member of a team.

Being a team player isn’t something new to Ard. She played softball for William Carey University before graduating in 2012.

She then went on to start her own business in Taylorsville, Anna Ard Pitching, where she teaches the art of throwing a softball to 8th through 12th-grade girls.

Ard said becoming a firefighter fulfills a dream that began over a decade ago.

“I’m kind of the oddball out because my sister, she’s in the medical field, and I’m the kind of person that likes to not do your typical female jobs. When most people when they think of a firefighter, they don’t think of females,” Ard said.

“I really hope this inspires more females to come on board with me,” she added.

Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown said he hopes many women follow in Ard’s footsteps in making a career at the Laurel Fire Department.

