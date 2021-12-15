Hattiesburg Hope Clinic get $5,000 donation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday, the Hope Clinic in Hattiesburg gratefully accepted a donation from Orion 180 in partnership with Roseberry Insurance for $5,000.

The faith-based organization offers free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds as well as counseling when a woman is navigating the beginning of a pregnancy. They also provide materials and support for new moms.

“We are a resource for young ladies who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy, and they come to us at that sometimes the very beginning. We just give them an opportunity to sit down and be heard and to be listened to and to share their concerns,” says clinic executive director, Karen Sims.

The donation will help the clinic expand and continue serving mothers through every step of their journey.

“It will help us to get that larger facility and to grow our operational needs. You know, as we grow, we’re going to need more staff and more volunteers to be involved. And so, you know, it’s gonna be a big part of how we continue our services in the future,” says Sims.

Roseberry Insurance applied to make a charitable donation to the community through an organization, and chose to send their money to the Hope Clinic.

“Well, as a faith-based organization, we don’t receive funding from the government, federal or statewide and so we depend on the community to help us to keep going into grow,” says Sims.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.