Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves asks that Mississippi National Guard be exempt from vaccine mandate

Members of the Mississippi Air and Army National Guard Guard receive the first dose of the...
Members of the Mississippi Air and Army National Guard Guard receive the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) has joined four other governors in asking that their state’s National Guard members be exempt from a federal coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Last month, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin denied a similar request made by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

According to a letter obtained by CNN, National Guard members who remain unvaccinated could be banned from participation in drills and training, thus endangering their service.

In the join statement by the five Republican governors, they assert that the Supreme Court has affirmed in various cases that the National Guard is under the command and control of the governor of each state.

This unless the National Guard members are called to active service under Title 10.

“Setting punishment requirements for refusing to be COVID-19 vaccinated, and requiring separation from each state National Guard if unvaccinated are beyond your constitutional and statutory authority,” the governors wrote.

This statement signed by the governors of Wyoming, Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Nebraska.

The New York Times reports that nearly 97 percent of service members have had at least one dose of the vaccine, yet “the numbers are much lower for members of the Guard and Reserve.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Bartholomew, 39, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced on Dec. 8, to 72 months, six years, of...
Hattiesburg woman sentenced to 6 years for wire fraud related to employee theft
Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg (left), Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport (center) and Ashley...
1 man injured, 3 arrested following Hub City shooting
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 46-year-old Willie Lampley, of Hattiesburg, was...
Man arrested for Nov. shoplifting incident in Hub City
Michael Collins Jr. [left], Michael III (Tripp) [center] and HPD officer Kentrevis Jones [right].
Off-duty HPD officer saves baby boy’s life
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Latest News

The faith-based organization offers free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds as well as...
Hattiesburg Hope Clinic get $5,000 donation
Kindness Club notes are also displayed on a board in the hallway.
Petal students spreading kindness one note at a time
The nominators said Jefferson was the kind of teacher that put her students first and wanted to...
North Forrest High School teacher wins Golden Apple Award
Patrick's PM Forecast 12/15
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 12/15