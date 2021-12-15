Win Stuff
FCSO arrests man for sex crimes, son for hindering prosecution

L to R: William Sanford Sr. and William Sanford Jr.
L to R: William Sanford Sr. and William Sanford Jr.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims announced Wednesday that investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office have charged a Hattiesburg man with sex crimes and his son for hindering prosecution.

According to the FCSO, William Sanford Sr., 65, has been charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of exploitation of a child. His son, William Sanford Jr., 28, has been charged with hindering prosecution.

FCSO said both men are expected to have their first appearance and a bond hearing in court on Wednesday.

If you have any information about these crimes, please call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 and ask to speak to an investigator.

