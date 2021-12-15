Win Stuff
CCH administrator to serve as national healthcare improvement mentor

By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County Hospital administrator will spend the next two years helping to improve care at critical access hospitals across the country.

Katherine Bryant, director of quality at Covington County Hospital, has been selected to serve as a virtual quality improvement mentor for Stratis Health, a non-profit organization based in Minnesota.

Bryant is one of 12 people chosen for the program and is the only mentor from the Southeastern U.S.

“Most of it will be done virtually, we’ll meet quarterly and have webinars where people can call in or send their questions in, to ask how we would solve quality issues,” Bryant said.

“We share what we’ve learned,” said Bryant. “I’ll learn from them and be able to use things I learned through that role, and I hope I’ll have valuable things to share that other people can use, so I feel like it will improve (Covington County Hospital’s) quality program.”

Bryant begins her work with the mentor program in January and will serve through 2023.

