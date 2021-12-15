Busy morning lands 21 new players in USM 2022 Signing Class

Another transfer: Janari Dean,a South Panola High School product who played safety at Mississippi State University the past two years, but is expected to assembling the bulk of its 2022 football Signing Class.

The 21-man group signed Wednesday morning was nearly evenly split between high school players and transfers from junior and senior colleges.

Eleven transfers, including five with ties to Jones College and two from Pearl River Community College, are expected to enroll for the spring semester and take part in spring practice.

Included among the transfers are University of Mississippi linebacker Dalen Gill, who also played at Jones College. He is expected to enroll as a graduate student.

Another transfer: Janari Dean, a South Panola High School product who played safety at Mississippi State University the past two years, but is expected to move to running back at USM,

Players whose names should be familiar to Pine Belt football fans included Jones College defensive back Markel McLaurin (Collins), Pearl River Community College defensive back Michael Caraway (Bassfield0 and PRCC receiver Latreal Jones (Taylorsville).

Eleven freshmen were included among the first day’s signees, including twin offensive line prospects Kyron Barmes and Kamron Barnes from Adams County Christian School.

The signees included:

Michael Caraway Jr., a defensive back from Jefferson Davis County High School Pearl River Community College

Jalil Clemons, a sophomore safety transfer from the University of Memphis out of Starkville

Daylen Gill, an Ole Miss linebacker graduate transfer who first played at Jones College after Louisville High School

Mario Wilbourn, All-State linebacker out of Lafayette High School in Oxford

Demeco Roland, a 340-pound defensive lineman out of Broken Arrow, Okla., via Jones College

Latreal Jones, a Taylorsville High School product who played wide receiver at Pearl River Community College

Wil Saxton, an offensive lineman from Benton (Miss.) Academy

Broadarius Lewis, another defensive line prospect from Jones College out of Prattville, Ala.

Markel McLaurin, a former Golden Eagle who transferred to Jones College before returning to Hattiesburg

Kenyon Clay, All-State running back from Union High School

Zach Wilkie, All-State quarterback from Hernando High School

Iliyas Fuavai, defensive end from Pensacola (Fla.) High School

Jordyn Mahaffey, defensive lineman from Jones College and West Marion High School

D.J. Burgess, offensive line product was a teammate of Wilbourn’s at Lafayette High School

Davis Dalton, receiver from Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Cameron Knox, defensive back and another signee from north Mississippi

Janari Dean, former South Panola High School standout who played the past two season at Mississippi State

Tiaquelin Mims, all-purpose quarterback at Baldwin County High School in Bay Minette, Ala.

Kyron Barnes, offensive lineman from Adams County Christian School

Kamron Bares, offensive lineman from Adams County Christian School

Bryce Lofton, place-kicker/punter from Copiah-Lincoln Community College.



