Blood drive set for Friday at Ashley’s HomeStore

The American Red Cross says blood donations are needed as the available supply is "dangerously...
The American Red Cross says blood donations are needed as the available supply is "dangerously low.."(AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Faced with depleted blood supplies because of the pandemic and recent storms, the blood services provider Vitalant will partner with Ashley HomeStore to host a blood drive.

The event is set from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at Ashley’s Hattiesburg showroom, 6143 U.S. 98.

In addition to helping restore blood supplies, donors will be automatically entered into drawings for $100 and $200 Ashley HomeStore gift cards.

According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets every two seconds. Moreover, one donation can potentially save up to three lives.

Go to www.vitalant.org for basic blood donor requirements.  Masks are required for all donors regardless of vaccination status.

