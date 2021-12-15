Win Stuff
Beaumont receives grant to start work on wastewater lagoon

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, the Town of Beaumont has received a grant of nearly $400,000 to work on their wastewater lagoon.

The lagoon is causing erosion around the area, leaking through the levee and providing an unsafe work environment for those back by the lagoon.

Ferguson LLC Owner Mary Helen Ferguson spoke about the goal of rebuilding the lagoon.

“Stop the leaking and erosion of the lagoon levee, to rebuild the interior part of the levee and to wrap it well. Make sure it doesn’t erode anymore and it stops all the leaks,” said Ferguson.

For a small town such as Beaumont, a project like this could not be complete without government funding. The economy of a small town does not flourish enough to provide this much funding.

“Thank goodness the Community Development Block Grant program is available to apply for and when they see the need, they do what they can to help these communities,” said Ferguson.

The project is currently in the early phases, as they have just received the funding to complete it.

No timetable has been made in regards to the wastewater improvement project.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

