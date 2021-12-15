Win Stuff
Alvin Kamara provides huge boost to Saints’ offense

Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The Saints are one of five teams in the NFC all sitting at 6-7. It would take a near-miracle at this point to claim a division crown from the hands of the Super Bowl champions, but if that were to somehow unfold, it would have to start this weekend against that very team.

It wasn’t always smooth on Sunday but the Saints ended their five-game skid and, perhaps most importantly, got some key players back, including Marcus Davenport, Terron Armstead, and most notably Alvin Kamara, who - despite stuffing the stat sheet - has a presence that goes well beyond it.

He’s missed four games this season, and still leads the black and gold in rushing attempts, yards, receptions, and is third in targets. Sunday was his first game in over a month, and he churned out a season-high in carries and rushing yards. Under any set of circumstances, Kamara is wildly versatile and valuable, but especially so with an injured Taysom Hill in at quarterback. His presence was certainly missing during the Saints’ losing streak, and now that he’s back, he could be just what they needed to make a playoff push.

“The significance of players like Terron, Davenport and then Alvin, Alvin brings so much not just to the field but there’s an element of confidence that he brings with him and that carries over to the offense,” head coach Sean Payton said.

