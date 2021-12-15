40 students awarded bicycles for perfect attendance

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several students were given bicycles Tuesday as a reward for their hard work.

A couple of weeks ago, WDAM told the story of some organizations that partnered to donate bicycles to a local school.

Nearly half of them were given out today during the school’s Christmas program.

Oak Park Elementary students with perfect attendance during the months of October and November received the bikes.

“Today we’re giving away 40 bikes,” said OPES Principal Eric Boone. “Again, that’s our ‘Attendance Matters’ plan. Those students came each and every day and they deserve it... Perfect attendance, no early checkouts and no late arrivals.”

Boone says the “Attendance Matters” initiative is geared at encouraging students to be at school all day, every day.

“Right now we have our MOY testing going on. We’re preparing students for the math assessment that will be given at the end of the year, and our students need the academic skills,” Boone said. “They need to be here so that we can reach them each and every day.”

OPES students also got to show off their singing and sign language skills during the program, performing Christmas songs for their families and friends.

“Some of the grade levels have been singing two songs, not just one, and some grade levels have two songs and a dance, two songs and sign language, there’s a lot of stuff they have to remember,” said OPES music teacher Eli Dailey. “But I think with our great teachers and our babies, they just pick it up.”

Tuesday wasn’t just about bike giveaways and Christmas carols.

“We have so many people that love and show their support to Oak Park,” Boone said. “We are grateful for that.”

Brenda Logan’s late daughter, Lavida Learnetta Andrews Pugh, attended Oak Park Elementary. During this season of giving, Logan wanted to give back to the school... not only to keep her daughter’s name alive but also to help students.

“Today, out of Lavida’s closet, we call it an ‘angel closet,’ we donated 22 brand new coats that family and friends got together and did in her name... even though she’s deceased, we want to still keep her name alive and going,” said Logan, founder of Lavida Pugh Angel Coat Closet.

The rest of the bikes will be given away to students in the spring.

