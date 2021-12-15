Win Stuff
12/15 Ryan’s “More Dense Fog” Wednesday Morning Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Good morning all you Pine Belt early birds!

More fog today as the humidity continues to rise and cool, calm conditions return each morning. Today’s fog was a bit thicker than yesterday’s with Dense Fog advisories issued for the Central Pine Belt area. These will sick with us through the mid-morning, lifting by the 10 o’clock hour. By then we’ll be heading towards a warm afternoon with a mixture of clouds and sun, high lingering 10 degrees above average and rising slowly. This warming trend will continue through the end of the week, but will change by the next as a front moves through. That’ll take us back down to average for a couple of days next week, but we’ll be back above our seasonal high of 65 by Christmas.

Expect a cool, humid start to the day with a low near 56 in the Hattiesburg area, and a warm, humid afternoon near 74. We’ll see another warm and foggy start to Thursday as well though, low near 59.

