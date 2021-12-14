Win Stuff
Unseasonably warm weather continues with rain returning for the weekend.

Patrick WDAM Weather
Patrick WDAM Weather(WDAM)
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The weather will be great this evening with clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be warmer with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm up into the low 70s.

Clouds will continue to move in for Thursday and Friday, leaving us mostly cloudy for both days. Highs will be unseasonably warm as we top out into the upper 70s.

Our next storm system will move through this weekend. Right now, it looks like our best chance of rain will be on Saturday with scattered t-storms for most of the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Hit or miss showers will continue for Sunday and Monday cooler air moves into the area. Highs will fall to the low 60s for both days.

Sunny skies will return by next Tuesday with highs remaining in the low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

