Town of Heidelberg to host Christmas parade Saturday

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Heidelberg will have its Christmas parade this weekend.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, and it will roll through downtown.

This year’s theme for the parade is “Christmas on Main Street.”

After the parade, Better Together Heidelberg will have a “Holly Jolly Christmas” party downtown.

“The participation is just awesome,” said Heidelberg Mayor David Taylor. “I’ve been witnessing it, and I just love that people who love our town are willing to put their involvement in and try to bring excitement to the town.”

Santa Clause will be there after the parade to deliver gifts to the children in the community.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.