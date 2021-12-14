Sunny tomorrow with warmer weather later this week

The weather will be great this evening with clear skies and temperatures falling into the mid 50. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be nice and sunny with highs warming up into the low 70s.

We’ll begin a warming trend by Wednesday as high warm-up into the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Thursday and Friday will be our warmest days as highs soar into the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on both days.

Rain will return for your Saturday as a weak system moves into the area. Highs will remain into the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.